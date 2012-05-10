BEIJING May 10 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker that has
diversified into making mobile phones, expects sales of its
consumer devices to rise to $9 billion this year from $6.8
billion last year, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Yu Chengdong, chairman of Huawei Mobile, made the comments
during an industry conference in Beijing. Huawei's consumer
devices business group mainly sells wireless cards, mobile
phones and tablet PCs.
Huawei said earlier it aimed to ship more than 100 million
mobile phones this year, including 60 million smartphones to
increase its global market share.
Huawei expects consumer device sales, which includes
handsets, to reach $30 billion in five years, from $7 billion
now, becoming as big a revenue driver as its flagship
telecommunications equipment business.
The Shenzhen-based company is the world's No.6 mobile phone
maker, ranking behind other bigger players such as Samsung
Electronics, Nokia and ZTE Corp
.
(Reporting by Huang Yuntao and Melanie Lee; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)