BEIJING May 10 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker that has diversified into making mobile phones, expects sales of its consumer devices to rise to $9 billion this year from $6.8 billion last year, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Yu Chengdong, chairman of Huawei Mobile, made the comments during an industry conference in Beijing. Huawei's consumer devices business group mainly sells wireless cards, mobile phones and tablet PCs.

Huawei said earlier it aimed to ship more than 100 million mobile phones this year, including 60 million smartphones to increase its global market share.

Huawei expects consumer device sales, which includes handsets, to reach $30 billion in five years, from $7 billion now, becoming as big a revenue driver as its flagship telecommunications equipment business.

The Shenzhen-based company is the world's No.6 mobile phone maker, ranking behind other bigger players such as Samsung Electronics, Nokia and ZTE Corp . (Reporting by Huang Yuntao and Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)