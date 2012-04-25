UPDATE 2-TUI Group to target Brazil and China in global expansion
* Sees growth potential in China, South America, Southern Europe First-quarter loss narrows by 17 pct
HONG KONG, April 25 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, said on Wednesday that it expects revenue this year to grow 15-20 percent, faster than 2011, as divisions such as consumer devices drive growth.
CT Johnson, a senior executive in charge of Huawei's financials, made the comments during an analyst conference at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China.
Earlier this week, Huawei said 2011 revenue rose 11.7 percent to about 204 billion yuan ($32.3 billion), although net profit fell 53 percent because of slower telecom spending, forex losses and expenditure in research and development, and marketing. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche's total pay including bonuses dropped 21 percent to 7.6 million euros ($8 million) last year, when the group reported a slight decline in annual operating profit, the company's annual report showed on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 On a Thursday night last September, Uber driver Osvaldo Luis Modolo Filho accepted a ride request from a teenage couple on the eastern edge of Sao Paulo, to be paid in cash.