HONG KONG, April 23 China's Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd, the world's No.2 telecommunications equipment
maker, said on Monday that net profit fell by more than half in
2011 to 11.6 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) on foreign exchange
losses and as cut-throat competition in the handset business
took a toll.
The company, founded by Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei in
1987, said revenue rose 11.7 percent to 203.93 billion yuan
($32.3 billion), trailing telecoms gear market leader Ericsson
, as the Chinese company has yet to make inroads into
the U.S. market.
Its gross profit margin fell 6.5 percentage points to 37.5
percent.
Huawei, which has diversified into consumer devices and
enterprise networking equipment as its core telecoms gear market
has stalled, said the global economic downturn could cause
telecom carriers to postpone investments or impose other
cost-cutting measures to boost their financial position.
($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Chris
Lewis)