HONG KONG Aug 15 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's No.2 network equipment maker, said on Monday that its first-half sales grew 11 percent to 98.3 billion yuan ($15 billion), with the company on track to hit its annual sales target of 199 billion yuan in 2011.

"Although the global economy continues to face uncertainty, we remain confident of achieving our annual sales target of 199 billion yuan with our device and enterprise businesses as new growth drivers," Chief Financial Offcier Cathy Meng said in a statement. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)