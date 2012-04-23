* Net profit down sharply on forex, R&D costs in enterprise,
devices
* Newly set-up enterprise division grows fastest
* Huawei, like ZTE, faces stiff competition in mobiles -
analysts
(Adds details, quotes)
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, April 23 China's Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd, the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker, said
net profit more than halved to $1.8 billion last year, as it
spent more to market its own-brand mobile phones and ploughed
more money into research and development.
Analysts also noted cut-throat competition in the handset
business that chipped away at margins. The company's gross
profit margin dropped 6.5 percentage points to 37.5 percent.
Huawei, founded by CEO Ren Zhengfei in 1987, has diversified
into consumer devices, such as its Vision smartphones and
MediaPad tablets, and enterprise networking equipment as its
core telecoms gear market has stalled. It warned on Monday that
the weak global economy could prompt telecom carriers to
postpone investments or cut other costs.
"The downward spiral in the global economy, combined with
other factors like political turmoil in some regions and
exchange rate fluctuations, has impacted our company this past
year," acting CEO Ken Hu said in Huawei's annual report. Hu is
one of Huawei's executives who take on the chief executive role
for six months on a rotating basis.
Huawei said 2011 net profit fell 53 percent to 11.6 billion
yuan, though revenue rose 11.7 percent to around 204 billion
yuan ($32.3 billion), trailing telecoms gear market leader
Ericsson, as the Chinese company has yet to make
inroads into the U.S. market.
The company's sales of carrier networks, its mainstay
business that contributed 74 percent of revenue, rose 3 percent
to 150.15 billion yuan. Ericsson last year had network sales of
$19.8 billion, while its global services division contributed
another $12 billion or so.
Based in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Huawei has
been selling telecoms equipment - switches, routers and hubs -
to major carriers from China and Southeast Asia to Africa and
Europe, but has met resistance in some markets, including the
United States and Australia, over national security concerns.
Ren's background with the Chinese military has been cited as
hindering the company's progress in North America, though he has
denied close links to the military, pointing out he was made
redundant from the People's Liberation Army three decades ago.
The United States accounts for 25-30 percent of the global
telecoms gear market, but generates only 1 percent of Huawei's
revenue, executives said last year.
Huawei, which competes with Nokia Siemens Networks GmbH
, Alcatel Lucent and crosstown rival ZTE
, has yet to sell its telecom equipment to
leading U.S. carriers.
Last month, the Australian government said it was barring
Huawei from bidding for contracts for its $38 billion high-speed
broadband network, a move the Chinese trade ministry said was
unfair.
With growth in global telecom equipment spending expected to
slow this year, Huawei is pushing its mobile sales, and is the
world's 6th-largest mobile vendor, according to Gartner data.
Emerging from decades of relative obscurity, the company has
grown its consumer electronics brand as it takes on heavyweights
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Apple Inc and
Nokia. It has said it aims to sell around 60 million
smartphones this year, triple last year's total. Rival ZTE said
earlier on Monday it could more than triple its smartphone
shipments this year to 50 million.
Last year, Huawei's consumer devices business increased
sales by 44.3 percent to 44.62 billion yuan.
In the enterprise sector, where Huawei competes with U.S.
firms Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks,
revenue rose 57.1 percent to 9.16 billion yuan, making it the
fastest growing division though it contributes only 4.5 percent
of total revenue, Huawei said.
The $35 billion global enterprise networking equipment
market should grow at 7-10 percent a year to $48 billion in
2015, IDC data showed, as companies need more back-end gear to
connect a mesh of computers on local, external and cloud
networks.
"In 2011, Huawei embarked on new business ventures as the
company increased investment in the enterprise and consumer
business segments," it said in its report.
Most of Huawei's enterprise customers are in China,
including financial giant China Construction Bank
and technology companies such as Tencent Holdings
, but it hopes to add more foreign clients.
In November, Huawei said it would pay $530 million to buy
the 49 percent stake it does not already own in a joint venture
with U.S. partner Symantec Corp, boosting its portfolio
of products for its enterprise unit.
($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Chris Lewis)