HONG KONG May 29 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
denied on Tuesday that it benefited from illegal
Chinese government subsidies after a media report said the
European Union planned to take action against Chinese telecom
equipment makers in an anti-dumping case.
The Financial Times quoted unidentified EU officials and
executives as saying that the commission had been gathering
evidence in a case against China-based Huawei and ZTE Corp
.
"Huawei has not received any communication from the European
Commission regarding an investigation, but we are aware of media
reports on this matter," Huawei, the world's No.2 telecom
equipment vendor after Sweden's Ericsson, said in an
emailed statement.
"We deny claims made in the media that Huawei employs
dumping practices and has benefited from illegal state
subsidies. Huawei also objects to the investigation that the
European Commission is reportedly launching on the basis of
these claims."
China is the European Union's second-biggest trading partner
after the United States, and the bloc is China's biggest trade
partner, with trade between the two forecast to hit a record 500
billion euros ($397 billion) this year.
Despite the flurry of trade between both sides, relations
have been tense, with EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht
complaining that China subsidises "nearly everything",
distorting competition.
Huawei employs more than 7,000 employees and has indirectly
created over 6,000 job opportunities in Europe, it said. In
2011, it purchased products and services in Europe totalling
over 2.9 billion euros ($3.6 billion).
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)