HONG KONG Jan 4 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker, expects its 2012 revenues to exceed $35 billion, up 10 percent from a year earlier, its acting CEO Guo Ping said.

"Huawei's sales revenue for 2012 is expected to exceed $35 billion, with a net profit of about $2.4 billion, more than 10 percent increase year-on-year for both," Guo said in a 2013 New Year message to employees seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ryan Woo)