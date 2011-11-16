BARCELONA Nov 16 China's Huawei Technologies, which has aggressively grabbed around the fifth of mobile telecom gear market, has shifted its focus on improving its margins after it has got a large enough foothold in the market, a company official said.

"We don't try to win every single deal, that's the old Huawei. We want to grow margin now, it's not about market share, it's all about margin," James Lai, Huawei's vice president of Solutions, said at an investor conference.

"We have enough penetration," he said.

Huawei and its Chinese rival ZTE have aggressively taken share of the telecom gear market over the last few years, putting pressure on European rivals Ericsson , Nokia Siemens Networks and Alcatel-Lucent .

Lai said the company aims to list its shares publicly some time in the future, but added this was not on the near-term agenda. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)