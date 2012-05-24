(Adds InterDigital comments in paragraph 6 and 7, share
movement)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS May 24 World No.2 telecoms equipment
maker Huawei has called for EU antitrust regulators to
intervene in a dispute with InterDigital, saying the
U.S.-based firm is demanding "exploitative" fees for use of its
3G mobile phone patents.
Huawei filed a complaint with the European Commission on
Wednesday, after failing to reach a deal with the wireless
technology patent holder, making it the latest company to take a
patent grievance to the EU watchdog.
"Huawei ... has decided to take this action because it
believes that the licensing fees that InterDigital is requesting
are exploitative, discriminatory and violate FRAND policies,"
Huawei said in a statement on Thursday. It said such actions
also breach EU antitrust rules.
"They would also penalize European consumers because the
fees, if paid, would significantly increase the cost of Huawei's
mobile devices and even restrict consumer access to
telecommunications technology," Huawei said.
Under policies set by the European Telecommunications
Standards Institute, companies must license standard-essential
patents to rivals under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory
(FRAND) terms.
"InterDigital has not seen the complaint that was filed, so
we can offer no specific response to whatever issues might be
raised in the complaint," said Lawrence Shay, president of
InterDigital's patent holding subsidiaries.
The wireless technology patent holder said it has a track
record of licensing to more than 50 companies in the mobile
industry that shows its commitment to reach mutually agreeable
terms for such licenses.
InterDigital complained last year to the U.S. International
Trade Commission about Huawei, Nokia and ZTE Corp
, accusing them of infringing seven of its technology
patents.
InterDigital, which has more than 19,500 patents and patent
applications, made nearly $3 billion in royalties from 2G and 3G
licences by Dec. 31, 2011.
Huawei is the world's sixth biggest mobile phone maker. Based
in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, it counts among its
clients major carriers in China, southeast Asia, Africa and
Europe.
In another telecoms patent-related case, the Commission is
looking into a complaint by Microsoft that Motorola
Mobility and its new owner Google charge too much for
the use of Motorola's patents. Apple is another
complainant against Motorola.
The EU's executive stepped into the patent war in January
when it opened an investigation into world No.1 smartphone maker
Samsung Electronics related to its patent disputes
with Apple in courts across Europe.
Companies can be fined up to 10 percent of their global
turnover for breaching EU rules.
InterDigital shares were down 3 percent at $25.12 in
afternoon trade on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Supantha
Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Mark
Potter)