HONG KONG Jan 4 Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd said on Wednesday that calls by six U.S. lawmakers
to investigate whether the Chinese company has violated a
sanction law by supplying sensitive technology to Iran were
based on inaccurate media reports.
"Unfortunately, a few Members of Congress continue to cite
inaccurate media reports that include groundless allegations,"
Huawei, the world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker,
said in an emailed statement.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of State, six U.S.
lawmakers have called for a government investigation into
whether Huawei and other telecommunications companies violated
an Iran sanctions law passed by the U.S. Congress in 2010 by
supplying sensitive technology to Iran.
The letter, which largely cited a Wall Street Journal report
in October that the Iranian government used technology from
Huawei and other companies to monitor dissidents, was dated Dec.
22, but was only made public this week.
Huawei, China's biggest telecom equipment manufacturer, said
on Dec. 10 that it would not pursue new business in Iran after a
U.S.-based watchdog said that the authorities in Tehran were
using the company's equipment to track dissidents.
U.S. lawmakers said in the letter that "Huawei's decision
earlier this month to no longer pursue new business in Iran is a
positive step", but the company's previous actions and
continuing service of existing contracts with Iranian clients
may violate the sanction.
Huawei, founded by Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei, has been
seeking to expand in the U.S. telecommunications sector, but has
run into political opposition over national security concerns.
Ren's background with the Chinese military has often been
cited as hindering the company's progress in North America,
although Huawei has repeatedly denied having any links with the
armed forces.
Huawei is jointly owned by its employees and is not listed.
Huawei, based in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, competes
with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
in consumer electronics and with Ericsson
and Cisco Systems Inc in telecommunications network
gear.
