(Adds details, quotes and context)
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG Jan 4 Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd said on Wednesday that calls by six U.S. lawmakers
to investigate whether the giant Chinese telecommunications
equipment maker has violated a sanctions law by supplying
sensitive technology to Iran were based on inaccurate media
reports.
"Unfortunately, a few Members of Congress continue to cite
inaccurate media reports that include groundless allegations,"
Huawei, the world's No.2 telecommunications gear maker, said in
an emailed statement.
Huawei, founded by Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei, has been
seeking to expand in the U.S. telecommunications sector, but has
run into political opposition over national security concerns.
Ren's background with the Chinese military has often been cited
as hindering the company's progress in North America, although
Huawei has repeatedly denied having any links with the armed
forces.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of State, six U.S.
lawmakers have called for a government investigation into
whether Huawei and other telecommunications companies violated
an Iran sanctions law passed by the U.S. Congress in 2010 by
supplying sensitive technology to Iran.
The letter, which largely cited a Wall Street Journal report
in October that the Iranian government used technology from
Huawei and other companies to "restrict the speech of the
Iranian people and the free flow of unbiased information in
Iran," was dated Dec. 22, but was only made public this week.
Huawei, China's biggest telecom equipment manufacturer, said
on Dec. 10 that it would not pursue new business in Iran after a
U.S.-based watchdog said that the authorities in Tehran were
using the company's equipment to monitor dissidents.
Huawei said at the time that it "will voluntarily restrict
its business development (in Iran) by no longer seeking new
customers and limiting its business activities with existing
customers."
U.S. lawmakers also said in the letter that "Huawei's
decision earlier this month to no longer pursue new business in
Iran is a positive step", but the company's previous actions and
continuing service of existing contracts with Iranian clients
may violate the sanction.
Huawei also said on Wednesday that it had responded to
similar allegations in November, saying that its work in Iran
was for commercial and civilian use and that it did not have
technology that could be used for news censorship. It also said
that it was just one of many telecom equipment providers in Iran
and was not the supplier in the country.
"The letter actually contains nothing new. I have forgotten
how many times we have seen such allegations," said a source
close to Huawei, who asked not to be identified because he was
not authorised to speak to the public.
Huawei is jointly owned by its employees and is not listed.
Huawei, based in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, competes
with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc
in consumer electronics and with Ericsson
and Cisco Systems Inc in telecommunications network
gear.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)