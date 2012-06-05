Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
June 5 Huawei Technologies Co said Tuesday its managed-services contract with MTN Irancell, an Iranian mobile-phone operator, does not involve banned U.S. computer equipment.
Reuters reported Monday that MTN Irancell's requirements for the contract included managing product-support agreements for third-party equipment. "This should include embargo items," the contract requirements stated.
Ross Gan, a spokesman for Huawei, which won the contract, said Tuesday its final agreement with MTN Irancell does not contain that section. "Not all of RFT (request for tender) terms and conditions will become contract terms and conditions," he said. Huawei had declined to comment for the article before publication.
According to a person familiar with the matter, MTN Irancell obtained embargoed Sun Microsystems Inc equipment via an Iranian company called Fakour Co. Fakour's website lists both MTN Irancell and Huawei as customers of its "Fakour Sun Microsystems services department."
Mr. Gan said Tuesday that "Huawei has never cooperated with Fakour" and that the Fakour website is "incorrect." (Reporting by Steve Stecklow in Acton, Mass. Editing by Michael Williams)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher on Friday and gained 0.6 percent for the week. The index, dominated by companies that trade internationally, was also supported by weakness in sterling after a drop in British retail sales for January. * KRAFT HEINZ/UNILEVER: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-bil