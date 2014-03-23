BERLIN, March 23 Chinese telecom and internet
company Huawei defended is independence on Sunday and
said it would condemn any infiltration of its servers by the
U.S. National Security Agency if reports of such activities by
the NSA were true.
The New York Times and German magazine Der Spiegel reported
this weekend, citing documents leaked by former U.S. security
contractor Edward Snowden, that the NSA had obtained sensitive
data and monitored Huawei executives' communications.
"If the actions in the report are true, Huawei condemns such
activities that invaded and infiltrated into our internal
corporate network and monitored our communications," Huawei's
global cyber security officer, John Suffolk, told Reuters.
"Corporate networks are under constant probe and attack from
different sources - such is the status quo in today's digital
age," said Suffolk, defending Huawei's independence and security
record, saying it was very successful in 145 countries.
The New York Times said one goal of the NSA operation,
code-named "Shotgiant", was to uncover any connections between
Huawei and the Chinese People's Liberation Army. But it also
sought to exploit Huawei's technology and conduct surveillance
through computer and telephone networks Huawei sold to other
nations.
If ordered by the U.S. president, the NSA also planned to
unleash offensive cyber operations, the newspaper said.
The paper said the NSA gained access to servers in Huawei's
sealed headquarters in Shenzhen and got information about the
workings of the giant routers and complex digital switches the
company says connect a third of the world's people.
Der Spiegel said the NSA copied a list of more than 1,400
clients and internal training documents for engineers. It said
the agency was pursuing a digital offensive against the Chinese
political leadership, naming former prime minister Hu Jintao and
the Chinese trade and foreign ministries as targets.
"If we can determine the company's plans and intentions," an
analyst wrote in a 2010 document cited by the Times, "we hope
that this will lead us back to the plans and intentions" of the
Chinese government.
The Times noted that U.S. officials see Huawei as a security
threat and have blocked the company from making business deals
in the United States, worried it would furnish equipment with
"back doors" that could enable China's military or
Chinese-backed hackers to swipe corporate and government
secrets.
"We certainly don't build 'back doors'," Huawei security
chief Suffolk said. Suffolk, who is British, said the company
never handed over its source codes to governments either.
"I can't say what American firms do. We have never been
asked to hand over any data to a government or authority or to
facilitate access to our technology," he said. "And we wouldn't
do this either. Our position on this point is very clear."
U.S. officials deny the NSA spies on foreign companies to
give U.S. firms a competitive edge, though they acknowledge that
in the course of assessing the economic prospects or stability
of other countries, U.S. agencies might collect data on firms.
The Times and Der Spiegel articles were published just days
before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Europe and will hold
talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, herself reportedly a
target of surveillance by the NSA, like some German companies.
Former NSA chief Michael Hayden - who ran the agency from
1999-2005 and then ran the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
until 2009 - told Der Spiegel in a separate interview that the
United States had underestimated the reaction of the chancellor
and the German population to revelations of mass surveillance.
Hayden said he was not prepared to apologise for U.S.
intelligence agencies having had another nation under
surveillance. "But I am ready to apologise for having us having
made a good friend look bad," he said. "Shame on us, it was our
mistake."
