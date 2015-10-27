HONG KONG Oct 27 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd said third-quarter smartphone shipments jumped 63
pct year-on-year, helped by stronger sales of higher-end
handsets as it seeks to shed its image as a budget device maker
and challenge Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple
Inc.
Shenzhen-based Huawei, the world's third-biggest smartphone
supplier by volume, shipped 27.4 million smartphones globally in
the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
Deliveries climbed 81 percent and 98 percent in China and Europe
respectively from a year ago.
About a third of the quarterly shipments were mid- to
high-end models, it said, up from 25 percent a year earlier.
Huawei doubled its China smartphone revenue in the first
half of this year, defying a slowdown in the world's biggest
handset market that is enveloping rivals Xiaomi Inc and
Samsung.
Huawei, which also competes with Chinese smartphone makers
Lenovo Group Ltd and ZTE Corp ,
said it shipped 75.6 million smartphones globally in the first
nine months of 2015.
It said it expects stronger smartphone sales in the fourth
quarter, a peak holiday season for handset vendors, although it
declined to elaborate. That leaves it on track to reach its
annual shipment target, 100 million handsets, for the first time
in three years.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)