SINGAPORE, July 24 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's No.2 telecoms equipment maker, said on Wednesday its first half sales were up 10.8 percent at 113.8 billion yuan ($18 billion), a better pace of growth than some of its competitors.

That put Huawei on track to achieve full-year growth of 10 percent for its 2013 revenues, the Shenzhen-based company said in a brief statement. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Paul Tait)