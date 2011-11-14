Nov 15 Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], the world's No. 2 telecoms equipment maker, plans to buy Symantec's (SYMC.O) 49 percent stake in a joint venture between the companies for $530 million .

Integrating the venture's security and storage technology with Huawei's enterprise products will help Huawei in cloud computing, Huawei's deputy chairman Guo Ping said on Monday.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, Huawei said. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee. Editing by Robert MacMillan)