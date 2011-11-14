* Acquisition expected to close Q1 2012
* Hong Kong base lessens regulatory concerns
* JV has lost money since it was created
(Adds quotes, details)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Sinead Carew
HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Nov 15 Huawei
Technologies, the world's No.2 telecoms equipment
maker, plans to buy Symantec Corp's 49 percent stake
for $530 million in a joint venture between the companies that
provides security solutions for corporations.
The agreement is subject to regulatory approval, but
analysts and company executives foresee few hurdles as the joint
venture is based in of Hong Kong.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012,
Huawei said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The transaction involves a non-U.S. headquartered joint
venture in which Huawei is already the majority owner with a 51
percent share over the past four years," said Ross Gan, a
spokesman from Huawei. "The majority of the assets and customers
are located in China and other regions. This is not about the
U.S.," he said in an email.
Gan said Huawei would brief relevant government stakeholders
as part of the routine regulatory approval process for such
transactions based on the local laws and regulations that apply.
Shenzhen-based Huawei and smaller crosstown rival ZTE Corp
have previously encountered obstacles in
clinching some deals in the United States due to national
security concerns.
For Huawei, the concerns also stem from its founder and CEO
Ren Zhengfei, who is a former Chinese military officer.
Earlier this year, Huawei backed away from its acquisition
of U.S. server technology company 3Leaf's assets, bowing to
pressure from a U.S. government panel that suggested it should
divest the assets.
In 2008, Huawei gave up a bid for U.S. networking equipment
company 3Com, while in 2010, a group of Republican lawmakers
raised national security concerns about Huawei's bid to supply
mobile telecommunications equipment to Sprint Nextel Corp.
But this case is different, as the joint venture Huawei
Symantec was set up in Hong Kong by Huawei and U.S. security
software firm Symantec in 2008.
The aim of the joint venture was to provide and develop
network security, storage and systems management solutions to
telecom carriers and enterprise customers.
The venture, in which both Huawei and Symantec contributed
around $150 million each at that time, has R&D centres in
Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen and Silicon Valley
in the United States, according to the company's web site.
"It's a good thing for Symantec in that it's been a drag to
their earnings per share. I'm sure its incrementally positive,"
said Brian Freed, an analyst at Wunderlich Securities. "There
shouldn't be any political or regulatory issues related to
this."
The venture has lost money since it was set up in February
2008, according to Symantec's most recent annual report filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Symantec posted $123 million in losses for its share of the
venture's losses from February 2008 to December 2010.
Symantec achieved the objectives that it set out for the
venture and is leaving with a good return on its investment,
Symantec's chief executive, Enrique Salem, said in the
statement. The company will continue to invest in China, he
added.
Huawei said both companies had talks over the past few
months on the future of the venture and decided that it would
benefit from a single owner.
Huawei is not listed. Symantec shares rose 2.8 percent to
$17.40 in after-hours trading.
