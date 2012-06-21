SHANGHAI, June 21 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the world's No.6 handset maker, may produce
computer tablets running Microsoft's Windows 8
operating system after choosing the same system for its
handsets, a senior executive said on Thursday.
The Shenzhen-based firm, which wants to increase its market
share by selling mobile phones under its own name, will also
spend $200 million on advertising this year to boost its brand
awareness, said Shao Yang, chief marketing officer of Huawei
Device, the division that sells dongles, handsets and tablets.
"We need to learn how to get close to people and understand
people. That's something we lack," Shao said in an interview.
To boost margins in the highly competitive handset market
that has eroded margins of some handset makers, Huawei is
pushing into the higher-end segment. As a result, its average
selling price doubled this year from last year, Shao said,
without giving details.
Huawei plans to ship 50-60 million smartphones globally this
year, up from 20 million last year and 3 million in 2010. The
company's gross profit margin dropped 6.5 percentage points to
37.5 percent last year.
Huawei, founded by chief executive Ren Zhengfei in 1987, has
diversified into consumer devices with its Vision smartphones
and MediaPad tablets as its core telecoms gear market has
stalled. Last year, Huawei recorded sales of 44.62 billion yuan
($7.02 billion) for consumer devices, a rise of 44.3 percent.
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Matt Driskill)