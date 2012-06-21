* May produce Windows 8 tablets -exec
* Plans $200 mln branding campaign
* Avg selling price for handsets to double this year
(Recasts, adds comments)
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, June 21 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the world's No.6 mobile handset maker, aims to
move up three spots in market share by 2016 by raising its brand
profile and expanding its handset and tablet offerings.
Competition in the handset market has been heating up,
eroding margins of some companies. Last year, Huawei's gross
profit margin dropped 6.5 percentage points to 37.5 percent. To
counter that, Huawei is pushing into the higher-end segments,
which has helped to double the selling price of its handsets
this year.
The Shenzhen-based firm plans to spend $200 million on
advertising this year, said Shao Yang, chief marketing officer
of Huawei Device, the division that sells dongles, handsets and
tablets. The company declined to disclosed its previous ad
budget, but Nokia was reported to have spent a similar amount to
promote its Lumia 900 phone model.
Shao said on Thursday the company may also produce computer
tablets running Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system
after choosing the same system for its handsets. Shao added that
a tie-up with a well-known consumer brand, such as the one
between Sony Corp and Ericsson, is unlikely
for the handset business.
"We need to learn how to get close to people and understand
people. That's something we lack," Shao said.
Huawei, mostly unknown by consumers outside China, is aiming
for the No.3 spot in the market by 2016 and has selected
advertising agencies Ogilvy & Mather and Bartle Bogle Hegarty to
lead the brand awareness campaign, Shao said.
"We see ourself as a global, local company," he said, when
asked how the company plans to portray itself in overseas
markets where Chinese products are often viewed as cheap, but
unreliable.
The mission is to be a global company, Shao said, but adapt
the company's products to local cultures with local hires in
each market.
The company has also been trying to globalise itself by
hiring non-Chinese executives, including hiring Americans and
Britons, some of whom reside on its Shenzhen campus complete
with manicured gardens, swimming pools, grocery stores and
apartments.
At Huawei Australia, its directors include former foreign
minister Alexander Downer and the company also hired John
Suffolk, former chief information officer for the UK government,
as its cyber-security chief.
Shao said Huawei plans to ship 50-60 million smartphones
globally this year, up from 20 million last year and 3 million
in 2010.
Shao said the tablet market was tough to compete in because
of the dominance of Apple Inc, but the introduction of
Windows 8 could be a catalyst for change.
"Until now, the only winner (in the tablet market) is Apple
," he said. "Next year, Windows 8 will the first wave to
threaten Apple...Now I have an iPad but I still need to keep my
laptop. If I have Windows 8, I won't need to keep two."
At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Microsoft
officially announced phones running its Windows Phone 8 software
would hit the market this autumn.
Huawei, founded by chief executive Ren Zhengfei in 1987, has
diversified into consumer devices with its Vision smartphones
and MediaPad tablets as growth in its core telecoms gear market
has stalled. Last year, Huawei recorded sales of 44.62 billion
yuan ($7.02 billion) for consumer devices, a rise of 44.3
percent.
($1 = 6.3599 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Matt Driskill)