HONG KONG Dec 8 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd aims to become the world's third-largest data storage provider by 2018 as it takes market share from leaders such as EMC Corp and International Business Machines Corp.

"We don't want to just be No.1 in China...We want to be at least the top 3 in the world by 2018," Huawei's storage product line president Fan Ruiqi told Reuters, referring to the global market for data-storage, which was worth $5.3 billion in the second quarter.

Huawei had a 3.3 percent share of the global enterprise storage sector in the second quarter, a distant seventh after market leaders EMC's 32 percent, IBM's 11.7 percent and NetApp Inc's 10.6 percent, according to market research firm Gartner. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)