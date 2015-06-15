FRANKFURT, June 15 Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies plans to invest 400 million euros ($449.88 million) in research and development in Germany by 2018, one of the company's rotating chief executives told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Huawei Chief Executive Ken Hu was quoted as saying in excerpts of an article to be published on Tuesday that he expects to have 5,000 workers in Europe. He did not give a timeline.

The world's second-biggest maker of network gear said in March it was beefing up its patent portfolio.

Huawei was Europe's seventh-largest patent filer in 2014, up from 13th the previous year, according a report published last week by the European Patent Office (EPO).

