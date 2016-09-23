BEIJING, Sept 23 Chinese telecoms giant Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd will start making smartphones in
India next month, the company said on Friday, joining a wave of
compatriots setting up in one of the world's biggest mobile
phone markets.
The plant will be operated with the Indian arm of
electronics manufacturer Flextronics International Ltd
in the southern Indian city of Chennai, Huawei said in a
statement.
The Chinese firm will also expand its Indian retail network,
increasing to more than 50,000 the number of outlets it partners
with by the end of the year.
As growth in China stagnates, India, the world's
fastest-growing smartphone market, provides Huawei and rivals
like Xiaomi Inc with new opportunities to expand.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)