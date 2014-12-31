BEIJING Dec 31 The smartphone division of Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technology Co Ltd recorded $11.8 billion in revenues in 2014, a 30 percent year-on-year increase, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo also said the division shipped about 75 million smartphones in 2014, a 40 percent year-on-year increase, but which lagged its target of 80 million units. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)