BEIJING, Sept 5 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
unveiled on Friday a slate of new devices meant to
showcase the Chinese company's hardware technology, just days
before Apple Inc releases its highly-anticipated iPhone
6 on Sept 9.
Huawei, which began as a telecom equipment company in 1987,
has rapidly transformed itself in recent years into the world's
No. 3 smartphone maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Apple.
Today it markets its devices as comparable to Samsung and
Apple products, which are often viewed by consumers as the
technological cutting edge.
Huawei said Friday it would release a limited edition of its
high-end Ascend P7 phone with a sapphire glass display - the
costly but durable material that's been the subject of industry
chatter following reports this year that Apple would begin mass
producing devices with sapphire.
Huawei also said at an electronics trade show in Berlin that
its Ascend Mate7 "phablet" would become the
first Android smartphone on the market with a finger-print
sensor, a technology that was first seen on Apple's iPhone 5s,
announced last September.
In a statement, the company's smartphone division chief
Richard Yu said the sapphire glass phone demonstrated Huawei's
"advanced craftsmanship" and its ability to "deliver the most
advanced technology into the hands of consumers".
Shenzhen-based Huawei claimed 6.9 percent smartphone market
share in the second quarter according to analyst IDC, behind
Samsung's 25.2 percent and Apple's 11.9 percent.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Michael Perry)