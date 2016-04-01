Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG/BEIJING, April 1 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Friday posted its strongest revenue growth since 2008, as China's adoption of fourth-generation (4G) mobile technology and strong smartphone sales worldwide boosted sales for one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers.
Global revenue rose 37 percent to 395 billion yuan ($61.10 billion) in 2015, matching company guidance of 390 billion yuan, the Shenzhen-based company wrote in a statement on Friday.
Net profit for 2015 rose 32 percent to 36.9 billion yuan, from 27.9 billion yuan a year earlier.
Huawei, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson for the top spot globally for communications towers and other infrastructure, had targeted overall revenue of $70 billion by 2018, which translates as roughly 10 percent annual growth. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order