Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, July 21 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the world's No. 2 telecoms equipment maker, said on Monday its first-half sales revenue rose 19 percent year-on-year to 135.8 billion yuan ($21.88 billion) thanks to strong growth from its carrier network and consumer businesses.
Huawei expected to generate an operating margin of 18.3 percent in the first six months of 2014, the Shenzhen-based company said in a statement.
($1 = 6.2060 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)