BEIJING Jan 13 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's 2014 revenue was likely 287 billion yuan ($46.29 billion) to 289 billion yuan, an increase of roughly 20 percent from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday in its unaudited results.

Operating profit last year likely reached 33.9 billion yuan to 34.3 billion yuan, up 17 percent from 2013, Huawei said. Operating profit margin was likely flat at 12 percent.

China's leading communication technology company has been challenging Sweden's Ericsson for the top spot in the global telecommunications equipment market while undergoing a multi-year transition to expand into consumer devices and enterprise computing. ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gerry Shih)