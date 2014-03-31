* 2013 profit rises 34.4 pct to 21 billion yuan
* Revenue rises 8.6 pct to 239 bln yuan vs 10 pct goal
* Smartphones contribute most to revenue growth
(Adds company comments, revenue details, NSA hacking response)
By Yimou Lee and Paul Carsten
SHENZHEN/BEIJING, March 31 China's Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd has targeted 2018 revenue almost
double the record reaped last year when the company booked 34
percent profit growth and became the world's third-biggest
smartphone manufacturer.
Huawei has been flooding emerging markets with low-priced
smartphones and tapping advanced economies with high-end
offerings to make up for slowing growth in its primary business
of building mobile telephone networks.
Smartphones last year contributed the most to revenue growth
in yuan terms and are likely to feature prominently in reaching
a revenue target which translates as roughly 10 percent annual
growth.
To reach that target, the company will have to improve on
2013 when revenue hit a record yet grew at a pace slower than
Huawei's 10 percent goal primarily because overseas companies
spent less on networks.
Huawei also missed its smartphone sales target as local
peers Lenovo Group and ZTE Corp
pursued similar strategies to close the gap with leaders Apple
Inc and Samsung Electronics Co.
"In 2014, we are aiming our sales efforts at improving our
branding image," Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating and current chief
executive, said on Monday.
"At the same time, we are going to build our (smartphone)
product portfolio in the mid-range and high level," Xu said
after the unlisted company released audited earnings results.
In 2013, revenue hit a record 239 billion yuan ($38.47
billion), helping operating profit land within Huawei's guidance
range, and pushing net profit up 34.4 percent to 21 billion yuan
- its quickest profit growth in four years.
Revenue grew 18 percent in Huawei's consumer division, which
includes smartphone manufacturing, and the company expects a
similar rate of growth this year.
In the enterprise division, which builds private networks
for companies and organisations, revenue grew 32 percent thanks
to companies investing heavily in cloud and mobile computing.
Revenue in the carrier network business - which accounts for
about 70 percent of overall income - grew just 4 percent. Huawei
aims to double that to 8 percent this year as carriers increase
investment in 4G, particularly in China.
Overall, Huawei targets revenue of $70 billion by 2018, or
annual growth of about 10 percent, executives said at the press
conference.
Growth was 8.6 percent last year rather than the targeted 10
percent, and smartphone shipments reached 52 million handsets
instead of the 60 million handset goal.
"BUSINESS AS USUAL"
Huawei smartphone sales last year barely made a dent in the
U.S., the second-biggest market, where lawmakers have flagged
Chinese telecommunications equipment as potential security
risks.
Earlier this month, the New York Times and Der Spiegel cited
documents leaked by former U.S. security contractor Edward
Snowden as saying the National Security Agency accessed Huawei's
servers and obtained sensitive data.
After the latest reports, Huawei "maintained calm" and
operated "business as usual", said Xu. "If the New York Times
report is true, I think we will have known about this long ago."
One of the goals of the NSA operation was to find any
connection between Huawei and the Chinese People's Liberation
Army, according to a 2010 document cited by the Times.
"Nobody has ever said that Huawei has the capacity to spy on
the U.S. network and things like that," said Xu. "For a business
organisation, no one would be so unwise as to do such a thing.
"The whole focus point of all the ongoing discussion is the
concern that the Chinese government may leverage Huawei's
equipment (for spying)," Xu said. "I think it will take a lot of
effort to address (allegations that Huawei has the capacity to
spy)."
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)