Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 30 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, said on Friday it expects to record a 32 percent jump in revenue for 2016, thanks to a strong performance across its business platforms.
The Shenzhen-based company, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson for the top spot in the global market for telecoms equipment, forecasts revenue will reach 520 billion yuan ($74.8 billion), said Eric Xu, Huawei rotating chief executive. ($1 = 6.9535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)