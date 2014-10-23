HONG KONG Oct 23 China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said third-quarter smartphone shipments jumped 26 percent on year with a doubling of shipments in the high-margin premium market dominated by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

Shenzhen-based Huawei shipped 16.8 million smartphones globally in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to company data. About a quarter of those shipments were mid- to high-end models, more than twice as many as the same period last year. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)