* High-margin premium phone shipments double
* Shipped about 51 mln smartphones globally so far this year
* Q4 global smartphone shipments to grow up to 80 pct Q/Q
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Oct 23 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd said third-quarter smartphone shipments jumped 26
percent year-on-year, doubling devices shipped to the
high-margin premium market dominated by Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd and Apple Inc.
Shenzhen-based Huawei, the world's third-biggest smartphone
supplier after the dominant pair, shipped 16.8 million
smartphones globally in the quarter ended Sept. 30, according to
company data. About a quarter of those were mid- to high-end
models, more than twice as many as the same period last year.
"We are breaking our bottlenecks of mid- to high-end models
step by step, especially in overseas markets," Huawei consumer
business group marketing executive Shao Yang told Reuters in an
interview.
Huawei, like Chinese rivals Lenovo Group Ltd and
ZTE Corp , is better known for selling low-
and mid-priced handsets in emerging markets than high-end models
in developed countries.
Industry watchers say that although Huawei's premium devices
are cutting-edge, the company has struggled to break into the
high-end sector markets like the United States due to a lack of
brand recognition and security concerns. Huawei had 6.7 percent
of the global smartphone market in the second quarter, a distant
third behind Samsung Electronics and Apple, according to
analysis firm IDC.
As if to prove a point, Huawei unveiled a smartphone with an
advanced sapphire glass display just days before Apple released
its highly anticipated iPhone 6 in September.
"We have never questioned our ability to make products, but
sometimes we are worried if we could occupy a place emotionally
in consumers' hearts. So we will try to achieve that next year,"
Shao said.
Huawei's global marketing budget would leap at least 30
percent in 2015, compared with $440 million this year, he said.
The company has shipped 51 million smartphones globally in
the first three quarters of 2014 - about 63.8 percent of its
annual shipment target of 80 million, according to Reuters'
calculations, based on figures provided by Huawei.
Shao said he expected quarter-on-quarter shipments growth of
up to 80 percent in the fourth quarter, a peak holiday season
for smartphone vendors.
A little more than half of Huawei's smartphone shipments
went to China in the third quarter. Elsewhere, the Middle East,
Africa and Asia-Pacific recorded the strongest growth.
(Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)