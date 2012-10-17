HANGZHOU, China Oct 17 Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, the world's No.2 telecom equipment maker, said on
Wednesday a probe by a U.S. Congress committee over security
issues is unlikely to affect its businesses in other overseas
markets.
Earlier this month, a U.S. Congress committee issued a
report urging U.S. companies to stop doing business with Huawei
and ZTE Corp , the world's No.2 and No.5
telecom equipment vendors respectively, on security concerns.
The move has prompted Canada and Britain to also look into
similar issues, sparking some concerns that it could affect
Huawei's business in other markets.
"No, I don't think there will be an impact," Huawei's Senior
Vice President Zhang Chunxiang told Reuters, responding to a
question on whether its other overseas business would be hit as
a result.
Zhang, who spoke on the sidelines of a business event in
China's eastern city of Hangzhou, said both sides were still
talking and that the U.S. investigation was a sign of trade
protectionism.