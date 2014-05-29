BRIEF-WPCS announces financial results for third quarter
* WPCS announces financial results for third quarter ended January 31, 2017
May 29 China's Huawen Media Investment Corp
* Says plans to acquire media-related assets for 2.8 billion yuan ($447.60 million) via cash and share issue
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fyx69v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2556 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* WPCS announces financial results for third quarter ended January 31, 2017
* Q4 revenue $102.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.4 million
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage: