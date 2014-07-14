BRIEF-Guangdong Advertising Group will enjoy 15 pct tax preference as high-tech enterprise
* Says the company was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
July 14 Huawen Media Investment Corp
* Says expects H1 net profit up 129.7-170.7 percent y/y at 560-660 million yuan ($90.24-$106.35 million)
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in its Haikou-based pipeline gas subsidiary at 1.03 billion yuan in total to a Haikou-based construction project investment company
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for share private placement