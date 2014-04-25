BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
April 25 Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd
* Says gets approval from China central bank, state planner to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($160.03 million) bonds in Hong Kong
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xes78v
($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.