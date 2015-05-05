(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

HONG KONG May 5 Shares in Hua Xia Bank Ltd , a Beijing-based lender part-owned by Germany's Deutsche Bank, fell more than 6 percent on Tuesday a day after the Chinese bank said a vice president was under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations.

In a stock exchange filing late on Monday, Hua Xia Bank said the Beijing branch of the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption body had opened a case against Wang Yaoting. Hua Xia said operations were continuing as normal. The company was not available to comment on Tuesday.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. The whereabouts of Wang was not immediately known.

Reuters reported last month that Deutsche Bank has received at least one offer to buy its near 20 percent stake in Hua Xia Bank, as part of an overhaul of Germany banks.

Deutsche Bank first acquired a stake in Hua Xia, which has a market value of $22 billion, in 2006, later raising it to the maximum permissible 19.99 percent allowed under Chinese rules.

