PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 2 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says to issue second tranche of commercial paper for fiscal year 2014, worth 300 million yuan (48.80 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qkWJJK
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In view of SelectCore's management, allegations made in claims are without merit and action will be defended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Education footprint expands with new major usa distributor-rbo.ax