Dec 23 Huayi Brothers Media :

* Says issued second tranche of short-term financing notes for 2015, worth 300 million yuan

* Says notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 366 days, coupon rate of 3.5 pct and maturity date on Dec. 21, 2016

* Says China Merchants Bank serves as the main underwriter

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2pw88w

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)