May 9 Huayi Brothers Media :

* Says it completed issuing 2016 second tranche short-term financing notes of 700 million yuan on May 4

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days, coupon rate of 3.73 pct and mature date on May 6, 2017

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yB5E

