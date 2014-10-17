BRIEF-Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group to merge with unit
March 13 Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group Co Ltd :
Oct 17 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept preliminary net profit down 7.5 percent y/y at 288.8 million yuan (47.16 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Cuz8ss
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1240 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 13 Aerospace Hi-Tech Holding Group Co Ltd :
* Said on Friday that it received two decisions from the director of the tax administration in Krakow
* Says shareholder has unloaded 4.46 percent stake at average 3.65 yuan per share between March 7 and 10