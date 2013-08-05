(In 4th paragraph, corrects to show that Onex Corp bought USI
from Goldman Sachs, not that Goldman bought Onex)
* Apax to more than triple its own money on the deal -source
* Apax, Morgan Stanley had taken Hub private for about $2
bln
* Hub sees its 2013 revenue at $1.2 billion
By Greg Roumeliotis and Tanya Agrawal
Aug 5 Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC
has clinched a roughly $4.4 billion deal to take over Hub
International Inc, Canada's largest insurance brokerage, from
Apax Partners LLP, the firms said on Monday.
Apax, a London-based private equity firm, will realize a
profit of more than three times what it had originally invested
when it acquired Hub in June 2007, according to a person
familiar with the financial terms.
The consortium led by Apax that took Hub private, which
included Morgan Stanley and Hub's management, had
contributed total equity of close to $700 million as part of the
$2 billion deal for Hub at the peak of the buyout boom, the
person said.
Hellman & Friedman's deal underscores private equity's
strong interest in insurance brokers following KKR & Co LP's
$1.8 billion takeover of Alliant Insurance Services Inc
from Blackstone Group LP and the $2.3 billion takeover by
Onex Corp of USI Holdings Corp from the private equity
arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year.
Hub, which provides property and casualty, reinsurance, life
and health, as well as employee benefits, has grown through 300
acquisitions of insurance brokerages since its inception in
1998, according to the company's website.
Apax more than doubled Hub's cash flow during its ownership
and used much of it to fund the company's expansion in Canada,
where it grew from the third-ranked insurance broker to become
the biggest, as well as enter new markets such as Brazil.
Reuters in April had reported that Hub was starting to
explore a sale.
In addition to having scope to grow Hub through more
acquisitions in the fragmented insurance brokerage market,
Hellman & Friedman will also be able to charge higher prices
following years of falling rates in the insurance industry,
according to the person familiar with the deal.
Hub said in a statement that it expected to post revenue of
about $1.2 billion in 2013, after the annualized impact of
acquisitions. The deal, which values Hub at $4.4 billion,
including debt, is expected to be completed before the end of
2013.
Investment funds managed by Hellman & Friedman will hold a
majority interest in the Chicago-based company, while members of
Hub's senior management will continue to have a significant
equity position, the company said.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Stephens Inc
provided financial advice to Hub and Apax.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Tanya Agrawal
and Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila,
Robin Paxton and Leslie Adler)