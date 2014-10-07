(Adds details about company)

By Soyoung Kim and Nadia Damouni

NEW YORK Oct 7 The trustee of Hubbell Inc's controlling family trusts is evaluating alternatives for their holdings, which could lead to a shakeup at the $7.2 billion U.S. electrical equipment maker, according to people familiar with the matter.

The trustee, which oversees family trusts that control a significant portion of Hubbell's voting power, has tapped Credit Suisse Group to review options for the shares, the people said this week. They asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell has a dual class structure, with its Class A shares controlling 73 percent of the voting power. Almost half of the Class A shares are owned by the Harvey Hubbell and Louie E. Roche trusts, so the family holdings are key to the company's fate.

Hubbell's Class A shares have 20 times the voting rights of Class B shares, which rose nearly 5 percent to $122.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The trustee's review, which is in the early stages, covered a range of options, including a sale of shares, and follows pressure from another big shareholder in Hubbell, two of the sources said. It was not clear if any move to divest the holdings would trigger a sale of the entire company.

Reaching a consensual decision also remained a challenge for the trustee because there are different beneficiaries within the two family trusts, a third source said.

Representatives for Hubbell and the trustee, Bessemer Trust Co, could not immediately be reached for comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Hubbell, which makes electrical components and connectors for non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications, has been mentioned as a potential takeover target following major deals involving electrical equipment makers in 2012.

Diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp bought electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries Plc for $11.8 billion in 2012, while ABB Ltd agreed to take over electrical components maker Thomas & Betts for $3.9 billion the same year.

While Hubbell could be attractive to a European company looking to expand its foothold in the faster-growing U.S. market, no deal has materialized so far. Industry analysts and bankers said the company's rich valuation and complicated ownership structure were hurdles.

Bessemer Trust, a privately owned wealth management and investment advisory firm, was appointed in June as trustee for the two Hubbell family trusts. The appointment came after former trustees resigned due to litigation with one of the beneficiaries of the trusts. (Editing by Leslie Adler and Jeffrey Benkoe)