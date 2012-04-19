* Q1 EPS $1.05 vs est $0.97
* Q1 rev $723.8 mln vs est $706.8 mln
* Sees 2012 sales growing 6-8 pct vs prior view 4-6 pct
growth
(Adds sales, analysts' estimates, background)
April 19 Electrical and electronics products
maker Hubbell Inc posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit for the eighth time in a
row, helped by strong demand in the utility market, and raised
its 2012 sales growth forecast.
The Orange, Connecticut-based company, which makes lighting
fixtures, wire and cable, insulators and measurement equipment,
now expects sales to grow 6 percent to 8 percent in 2012, above
its earlier outlook of 4 percent to 6 percent.
Hubbell said it expects its recently completed acquisitions
-- one in the first quarter and another in early this month --
to add about $25 million in sales in 2012 to the electrical
segment.
For the three months ended March 31, net income attributable
to Hubbell, which competes with Thomas & Betts Corp, was
$63.2 million, or $1.05 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 97 cents per
share, before special items, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net sales were up 10 percent at $723.8 million. Analysts
expected $706.8 million.
Sales at the electrical segment -- which contributes about
70 percent to total revenue -- rose to $505.1 million from
$466.1 million.
Class B shares of Hubbell closed at $77.95 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)