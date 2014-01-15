BRIEF-Deyaar Development board proposes no dividend for 2016
* Calls AGM on April 5 to consider board proposal of non-distribution of dividends for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ncsKcs) Further company coverage:
Jan 15 Hubei Energy Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 670 million yuan ($110.7 million) to subscribe to Shaanxi Coal's Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/per95v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Calls AGM on April 5 to consider board proposal of non-distribution of dividends for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ncsKcs) Further company coverage:
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
* FY net profit HK$ 9,644 million versus HK$13,429 million a year ago