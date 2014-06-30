UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Hubei Radio and Television Information Network Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share issue plan for assets acquisition, to issue up to 196.5 million shares at 11 yuan ($1.77) per share
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to issue up to 67.5 million shares at no lower than 9.89 yuanper share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r4jMcP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources