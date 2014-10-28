Oct 28 Huber und Suhner AG :

* Says 9-month revenue of 560.8 million Swiss francs versus 562.9 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says 9-month order intake of 613.7 million Swiss francs versus 505.7 million Swiss francs year ago

* Says for FY confirms guidance given in August and expects growth in net sales of 2-4pct with EBIT margin which should slightly exceed target range of 6-9 pct Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/10wlI3A Further company coverage: