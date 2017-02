May 14 Canadian base metal miner HudBay Minerals Inc announced a $400 million debt offering on Monday, which it plans to use to fund its development projects in the province of Manitoba.

If its Constancia project in Peru won board approval, the miner said it also would plan to use some of the proceeds from the senior unsecured notes offering toward the development of that project. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)