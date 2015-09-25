AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 24 Canadian mining company
Hudbay Minerals Inc wants to invest in greenfield
projects in Peru or Chile now that its Constancia mine is up and
running, said the chief executive officer.
Commercial production at Constancia in the Peruvian region
of Cusco kicked off in late April and has been about 10 percent
to 15 percent above capacity, David Garofalo said. The mine was
expected to produce about 82,000 tonnes per year for 22 years.
"Now that we're generating cash flow as a business we want
to start putting some of that capital back to work as seed
capital in juniors," Garofalo said.
Garofalo said so-called "junior" exploration companies
struggling to find capital amid slumping metal prices regularly
pitch their projects to Hudbay, a medium-sized miner that
quadrupled its copper output in the last quarter.
"Right now we're trying to separate the wheat from the
chaff," Garofalo said.
Hudbay recently moved its engineering team in Peru to
Arizona to work on the design of its Rosemont project, a process
that should take about eight to 10 months, Garofalo said.
Hudbay has been waiting for U.S. officials to issue an
environmental permit for Rosemont.
"While the permitting is going on one track, on a parallel
track we're doing the engineering," Garofalo said.
He said he hopes construction on Rosemont to start next
year.
