* HudBay seeks to replicate its Manitoba model in Peru
* CEO says not fazed by socio-political challenges in Peru
* Co may acquire an early stage project within the next year
* CEO says financing talks for Constancia well advanced
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, April 10 Base metals miner HudBay
Minerals is looking at expanding its asset base in Peru
as it seeks to create a new hub that will replicate the
successes enjoyed at its mines in the Canadian province of
Manitoba, the company's top executive says.
HudBay, which traces its roots back more than 80 years to
the Flin Flon mine in northern Manitoba, has used much of the
infrastructure developed at Flin Flon for decades, moving
gradually from one deposit to the next.
"We are trying to do the same thing in Peru," said HudBay
Chief Executive David Garofalo. "We are building a large 70,000
to 80,000 tonne a day concentrator there and we've tied up about
22,000 hectares of real estate along the trend and we're looking
to tie up more.
"When you build a concentrator of that scale, you expect it
will be operating for 50 or 60 years, not 15 or 20 years, much
like the concentrators we built in Manitoba. Those were built
with 10 or 12 year deposits underneath them at the time, but
here they are operating many, many decades hence."
Toronto-based HudBay made its initial foray into Peru via
its C$520 million ($521 million) acquisition of miner Norsemont
in 2011. That deal gave HudBay control of the Constancia
copper-gold project in southern Peru, which is set to start
production in 2015.
Despite the hurdles that Newmont Mining and other
larger miners have faced in the Andean nation, Garofalo said he
believes that Peru offers promising growth prospects.
Newmont's Conga project in Peru has faced strong opposition
from farmers and local government officials, and work at the
site has been stalled for months. HudBay has so far had no major
issues with locals living near its Constancia project, and
Garofalo said the company's consultation process is a model that
other companies ought to replicate.
"What we would like to do is systematically add satellite
deposits around the Constancia deposit," he said. "That is very
much what we are pursuing and that's what we'd like to do.
"We've already identified a significant number of
near-surface anomalies that we can start to drill in very short
order and maintain that exploration growth that has been so
vital to our business."
MEASURED GROWTH
HudBay plans to roughly triple the size of its copper output
over the next four years to 125,000 tonnes a year, largely on
the back of production from Constancia, along with smaller gains
from its Lalor and Reed projects in Manitoba, which are set to
go into production shortly.
"What we're looking to do now is add other development-stage
assets to perpetuate that growth beyond 2016," Garofalo said. "I
expect in the next year or so, we'd tuck in another
development-stage asset - one that we engineer and grow further
- so that we can put it in a position to start construction by
2015."
Garofalo said HudBay is not looking at any large takeovers,
saying such deals typically don't deliver real value to
shareholders.
"We don't have any grand visions about how big we should be.
Scale is not as important as growth from high-quality long-life
assets. Growth for growth's sake is not we are after."
HudBay is more likely to invest in drilling work around its
existing asset base, while it farms out grassroots exploration
work to smaller companies, said Garofalo, who has led HudBay
over the last two years.
"We have taken some toehold investments in juniors, some of
them are active in Peru and a reasonable distance from
Constancia - so maybe down the road that could prove to be
another leg of development for us in Peru," he said.
HudBay also owns the Back Forty zinc project in Michigan and
the Tom and Jason lead-zinc projects in Canada's Yukon
Territory, but it may consider monetizing those assets.
"We are completing preliminary economic assessments on these
projects this year and then we can make a determination on how
best to capture value," Garofalo said.
CASH IN PLACE
HudBay, which has a market capitalization of only about $1.8
billion, has roughly $2.2 billion in capital spending lined up
for development work at Constancia, Lalor and Reed over the next
four years. Garofalo says HudBay has the cash to fund its
growth.
"We still have about $700 million to spend in Manitoba at
Lalor and Reed. The way we look at it, Manitoba is very much a
self-financing vehicle, in that the cash flow we generate from
our existing businesses - the 777 and Chisel North mines - is
essentially going to fund the construction of Lalor and Reed."
That leaves HudBay with about $1.5 billion of requirements
at Constancia. Garofalo said the company plans to use some of
the $900 million it has in cash on its balance sheet, along with
a debt financing facility to fund its work in Peru.
"We're arranging a project debt facility for Constancia that
is offtake-linked with some European smelters and their
respective export credit agencies," said Garofalo, adding that
he has no concerns about the debt facility as the agencies in
question are based in European countries with strong credit
ratings.
"We are very well advanced in the financing talks," he said.
"We've been in talks with them for about nine months, and we've
essentially constructed the terms of the financing and they are
going through their final stages of due diligence."
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)