Sept 6 HudBay Minerals Inc on Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $400 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: HUDBAY MINERALS INC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 9.5 PCT MATURITY 10/1/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 4/1/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/13/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 821 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS